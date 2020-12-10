UnityPoint Health increases minimum hourly pay rate to $15

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Unity Point Health is increasing the minimum pay rate to $15 per hour starting in the new year, saying that the pandemic reinforced the importance of frontline workers.

According to a release, officials said that the increase helps to recognize the critical role support and other frontline team members play in the health system’s mission.

The increase will impact nearly 33 percent of its more than 30,000 employees. UnityPoint Health employees most likely to see the hourly rate increase are in roles such as housekeeping, food service, nursing assistants and other clinical support, central supply and patient access associates among others.

“Our feet are firmly rooted in our mission – to improve the health of the people and communities we serve,” said John Sheehan, chief administrative officer at UnityPoint Health. “We know there’s a strong tie between a person’s financial health and overall health. Recognizing and embracing this connection is one of many important steps towards building healthier communities.”

The company said that COVID-19 has reinforced how valuable and important frontline workers are to the organization’s mission. The policy will also help the company to remain competitive and to attract and retain high-quality talent.

The new pay rate goes into effect in January 2021.