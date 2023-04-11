SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An employee of UnityPoint Health – Sioux City (Unity Point) has been named the 2022 Employee of the Year.

UnityPoint named Rochelle Reinke as the Employee of the Year for 2022, the most highly regarded award given annually through a vote open to all team members in the Sioux City region, according to a UnityPoint release. She works in the rehabilitation services department as an occupational therapist.

Jane Arnold, the senior vice president of Operations and Regional Vice President of Ambulatory Operations at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, said Reinke is a wonderful asset to UnityPoint.

“She goes the extra mile and has consistently showcased our FOCUS values throughout her nearly six-year career at St. Luke’s,” Arnold said.

Co-workers said that Reinke does “everything with a smile” and is a team player. The release added that she puts in extra hours to help patients on the weekend.

Reinke was recognized during an award ceremony, where she received a set of roses, a commemorative plaque, and a special gift.

Throughout 2022, the employees of the month were also recognized as nominees for the employee of the year. There were as Pablo Reyes Tapia, PACU; Jerry Olsen, facilities; Yudy

Cruz, behavioral health; Angie Renner, laboratory; Liz Lee, food services; Lupita Angulo, med

surg; Michelle Jansen, postpartum; Joyce Ellis, pharmacy; Jennifer Reeg-Beckner, ICU;

Rochelle Reinke, rehabilitation services; Megan Eisma, behavioral health; and Kellie Corrio,

patient access.