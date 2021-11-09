UnityPoint Health to better serve rural communities with new NICU ambulance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland patients will now have quicker access to high-quality care for their little ones.

Monday, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s commissioned a new transport vehicle for its neonatal intensive care unit bringing its staff to rural communities that may not have NICU services.

The new ambulance will also transport newborns to the areas only level two NICU at UnityPoint Health.

Before UnityPoint acquired its own vehicle, local transport services were relied on to take staff to patients’ bedside, but with this acquisition, the staff and transportation will be on-site at the hospital 24/7.

“We do have an advanced practice provider that goes out on every transport. We have a respiratory therapist. We have an RN and a paramedic who will be going out with the team,” Director of Women’s and Children’s Services Taffy Zoelle said. “We have a very detailed isolette to keep the baby warm as well as cardiac monitoring, respiratory and ventilatory support.”

Zoelle said the NICU ambulance was made possible by funding from the Children’s Miracle Network.