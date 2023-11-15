SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The UnityPoint Health hospital in Sioux City unveiled their new rehabilitation facility Wednesday at Sunnybrook Medical Plaza.

The new 4,000-square-foot facility offers private patient treatment rooms, a large gym space and updated equipment and technology. It’s not just the new space that excites staff members, either.

“We got a lot of new equipment and our state of the art gym area, so lots of things going here, lots of new things,” Jeremy Hoppe, director of the hospital’s therapy service department, said. “We’ve added a couple [physical therapy] staff, which has been a huge need for our providers at UnityPoint. We’ve added [occupational therapy] services out here as well. and we’re hoping to add speech therapy services here soon.”

The new rehabilitation facility cost about $750,000.