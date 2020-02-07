UnityPoint Health celebrates National Wear Red Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – During February, you might see a lot of red and a lot of hearts.

A Sioux City hospital is using Valentine’s Day symbols to represent a critical health issue.

UnityPoint Health is participating in raising awareness with color in honor of American Heart Month.

Every year, the first Friday in February is ‘Wear Red Day’ in support of women’s heart health.

Dr. Hoos- Thompson said heart disease remains one of women’s greatest health threats.

“We have to have the awareness. We have to have the commitment. We have to start to move toward doing things. Specifically for women’s health so we can change those long-term outcomes, not just for survival but just well being,” said Dr. Coos-Thompson.

She also mentions that research and commitment from both the community and health providers will help the fight against cardiovascular disease.