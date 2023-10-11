WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The plan for UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian Healthcare Services to merge and form a new healthcare company is no longer being pursued.

According to a release from UnityPoint Health (UPH), the cancellation of the merger has stopped after “significant planning and consideration.”

UPH and the New Mexico-based Presbyterian Healthcare announced in early March that they intended to merge.

“We believe this decision allows us to better meet the needs of our patients, team members,

communities, and key stakeholders,” said Sally Gray, RN, UPH Board Chair. “As we move

forward, UnityPoint Health is focused on identifying new, innovative ways to deliver low-cost,

high-quality care to those we serve.”

In addition, UPH CEO Clay Holderman has resigned. The UPH Board of Directors has named Scott Kizer as the CEO and president of UnityPoint Health.

“We’re confident in Scott’s leadership going forward, and we remain committed to showing our people, patients and communities how much they matter,” Gray said.