SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health St. Lukes announced a partnership with Theodore’s Academy to provide childcare to healthcare workers.

According to a release from UnityPoint, plans to retrofit office space into a childcare facility were announced in January, and the daycare will be located on the campus providing 60 slots for Sioux City team members with children up to 5 years of age.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have an opportunity to partner with Theodore’s Academy,” said Chief Operating Officer at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City Corey Snider, “Our mission is to improve the lives of the people and communities we serve and that aligns perfectly with the focus at Theodore’s Academy.”

UnityPoint and Theodore’s Academy will employ an average of 14 caregivers and teachers to work at the facility. They will be following the Department of Human Services (DHS) recommendations for teacher-to-child ratio.

“Every aspect of what we do is guided by our love for children and our desire to positively impact their growth and development,” said Chris Ferry of Theodore’s Academy, “The frontline healthcare workers at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City have a similar philosophy – to care for and positively impact the patients they serve. We are so excited to be able to care for their children as they care for this community.”

“This daycare wouldn’t be possible without local companies coming together to make it happen,” said Snider, “We are so grateful for the teams at CMBA Architects and Klinger Construction for helping us make this a reality for our team members.”

The release indicated that the work on this project has already begun and is planned to be open for the second quarter of 2022.