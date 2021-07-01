UnityPoint handing out free life jackets at Sioux City Farmer’s Market

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s will hand out free life jackets during this weekend’s Sioux City Farmer’s Market.

According to a release, the hospital will give out life jackets Saturday, July 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sioux City Farmer’s Market on Tyson Events Center parking lot in the corner of Tri-View Avenue and Pearl Street.

Emergency professionals will be educating families about the importance of water safety and life jacket use. The jackets will be provided while supplies last. Individuals must be at the event to have the jackets properly fitted.

UnityPoint said life jackets have gone quick in past giveaways. The life jackets will be given away for free thanks to the support of St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.