UnityPoint handing out free children’s bicycle helmets Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s will be handing out free bicycle helmets to Siouxland kids at Saturday’s Sioux City Farmer’s Market.

On May 29, between 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s emergency professionals will hand out 360 free children’s bicycle helmets to educate families about the importance of bicycle safety and helmet use.

The 360 helmets will be given away for free thanks to the support of St. Luke’s Children Miracle Network.

The Sioux City Farmer’s Market will take place at the Tyson Events Center parking lot.