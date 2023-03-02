WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health announced Thursday afternoon their intention to merge with the New Mexico-based Presbyterian Healthcare.

The merger would mean that the organizations will continue to serve their communities while also making the administration of their joint 40 hospital facilities more efficient.

“As a not-for-profit health system, we must pave a sustainable path forward to continue serving our communities with care and coverage. While we’ve done that successfully independently, we know that partnering with like-minded health systems will allow us to accelerate our efforts,” says Dale Maxwell, president and CEO, Presbyterian Healthcare Services. “UnityPoint Health shares in our commitment to keeping healthcare delivery local and creating a culture where the workforce thrives which will serve as foundational elements as we embark on this journey.”

The merger would act as a parent company on the administrative front while both hospital systems keep their branding and deliver care in their respective hospitals. The two hospitals serve roughly 4 million patients and employ 40,000 individuals, including more than 3,000 physicians.

“UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian are two organizations rooted in similar values,” says Clay Holderman, president and CEO, UnityPoint Health.

Through the merger, Holderman believes that the change will lower administrative costs and foster the building of new capabilities, both of which will allow the hospital systems to provide greater care to their patients. The hope is that this encourages more digital innovation and workforce development while also improving affordability and access to care.

According to its website, UnityPoint provides a range of services to those in the Siouxland area including Inpatient, outpatient, and in-home services.