SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The annual Unity in the Community block party in Sioux City is coming up on June 17.

The organization said the block party celebrates the diverse community and it’s thriving partnerships.

There will be free food, a raffle, and some live music. The block party takes place Saturday afternoon at Cook Park.

KCAU 9 spoke with Monique Scarlett, founder of Unity in the Community and Sergeant Tom Gill of the Sioux City Police Department, watch the interview above.