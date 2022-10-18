SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Unity in the Community’s educational forums returned to the Sioux City Public Library Tuesday.

The event named Unifying in Difficult Times was in partnership with the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

This was the first Unity in the Community gathering in three months. Along with the law enforcement, other community advocates and mental health professionals took questions from the near 40 folks in attendance.

One topic that stood out centered on the mental health of law enforcement and the public during and after tense situations like protests.

“So how does it affect our police department and law enforcement when they are under a lot of stress every day on their job and the duties they have to do. Then we also want to view it from a citizen perspective when traumatic events happen with citizens being shot, and so, or killed, and so we’re looking at it from both ways,” said Monique Scarlett, president of Unity in the Community.

Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller was part of Tuesday’s panel. He personally felt it was necessary to talk about mental health and how law enforcement can maintain positive relationships with the community.

“It does affect you and officers watch the news and we did have protests here and those can have an affect on the officers. How can it not? They’re incredibly selfless people, they go and serve the community and sometimes to kind of have rocks, whether physical or, you know, emotional rocks thrown in your direction has an impact. But thankfully, we have officers that really feel appreciated by this community and it means we still need to have those discussions,” said Chief Mueller.

Unity in the Community has garnered enough interest to plan two educational forums next year. The next meeting is planned for Spring 2023.