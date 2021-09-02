Unity Christian High School announces new expansion project

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Unity Christian High School announced some major upgrades on Thursday.



The school is beginning its groundbreaking campaign, which will include a second gym, a science and agriculture wing, as well as a new transportation building.

Head of Unity Christian High School Wayne Dykstra said people have been waiting for over a decade for these features.

“So the gym’s been a long time coming,” Dykstra said. “It’s been on the minds of a lot of people. We want a new gym. We want a new gym. Our board also did a strategic study and decided that science and agriculture expansion was also a high priority need.”

Dykstra says the project benefits the school in a variety ways and he is excited about how the school can use the 38,000 square foot area once it’s complete.