United Way Vermillion launches emergent needs funds amid COVID-19

VERMILLION, SD (KCAU) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of Vermillion has launched the Emergent Needs Recovery Fund to help meet COVID-19 needs and recovery in the community.

United Way said 100% of donations to the fund will go toward the areas of greatest need in Clay County.

Kelsey Collier-Wise, United Way of Vermillion Executive Director, said in a community-minded and generous place like Vermillion, many folks are looking for a way to help

“In the wake of a devastating event like the COVID-19 pandemic, it goes without saying that resources needed by local nonprofits, government entities, and individuals are going to be stretched very thin, often in ways we haven’t even considered yet,” Collier-Wise said. “We can help get [donated] resources to the people who need them.”

Donations can be made via Facebook, at UnitedWayofVermillion.org, or by cash or check to PO Box 216, Vermillion, SD 57069.

There are long term needs for volunteers, as well. Anyone interested in being added to a community volunteer database can register here.

For information about available services, closures, and resources, the public is encouraged to contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

