SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland businesses are being recognized for their efforts to help the community.

The United Way of Siouxland held an awards ceremony ahead of this year’s campaign kick-off, recognizing local businesses, big and small, for their contributions to the cause over the years as well as what it means to be a United Way company.

KCAU 9 spoke with this year’s campaign chairs about why their contributions matter so much.

“It’s amazing how many lives it actually changes, so this is our one shot to raise three-point-some million dollars that goes directly to help those people that are really in need in our community,” said Chris Bogenrief.

The United Way campaign kick-off will be held on August 11 at Morningside University.