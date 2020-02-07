United Way of Siouxland to host 20th annual Women’s Power Lunch honoring educators

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – United Way of Siouxland is celebrating its 20th annual Women’s Power Lunch with the proceeds going towards providing scholarships and grants.

The luncheon will be held on April 22 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Marriott Center in South Sioux City, Neb.

The money from the Power Lunch will provide scholarships and certification grants to single Siouxland parents to continue their education.

There’s also a contest in which ten educators will win a free ticket to attend the luncheon and meet this year’s speaker, Erin Gruwell.

The nominations are open to all Siouxland educators by clicking here. They will be accepted until March 12. The winners will be notified on or before March 20.

This year’s luncheon speaker, Erin Gruwell, founded the Freedom Writers Foundation.

She currently teaches fellow educators around the globe how to implement her innovative lesson plans into their town classrooms.

Gruwell created the Freedom Writers Methodology, a progressive teaching philosophy, and a curriculum designed to achieve excellence from all students.

She transformed her students’ lives by fostering an educational philosophy that values and promotes diversity.

Gruwell encourages the students to rethink the rigid beliefs about themselves and others, reconsider daily decisions, and ultimately rechart their futures.

They put their collective journey down in writing that resulted in The Freedom Writers Diary.

The Freedom Writers Diary is a book that was released in 1999 and later turned into a movie in 2007.

