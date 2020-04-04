United Way of Siouxland sees more people helping out their community during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the Siouxland Recovery Fund was activated last month, the United Way of Siouxland is seeing an increase of people helping out in the community.

Dozens of agencies are providing direct assistance or aid to people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the greatest need is providing food to local families who are struggling financially.

While the fund still needs more donations, United Way of Siouxland’s president said it’s amazing to see Siouxlanders come to support the community.

“It’s amazing! The organizations that have stepped up, that continue to help people, that have reached into their own organization’s coffers. Some of them their personal support systems to really make sure that the people who need help get that help is amazing,” said Heather Hennings, President of United Way of Siouxland.

United Way is currently matching donations and they hope to announce additional matching funds in the upcoming days.