United Way of Siouxland raises more than $3 million during 2020-2021 campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — United Way of Siouxland announced that their 2020-2021 campaign raised $3,200,000 thanks to the help of thousands of supporters.

“It has been an honor for us to serve as the 2020-2021 Campaign Chairs for United Way of Siouxland,” said Jeff and Pam Lapke, with Central Bank. “In a year when it would have been easy to say no, so many said yes, proving that we rose to the challenges of 2020.”

United Way of Siouxland’s annual campaign makes sure that critical programming and effective community initiatives will be able to move forward with continued successful outcomes.

“Before we began this year’s campaign, our community was reaching out offering to help. The overwhelming support of the individuals across Siouxland will allow programming to continue,” said Heather Hennings, United Way of Siouxland President. “We are so thankful for the generosity of our community. Every day, people benefit from over 80 local programs supported by United Way, and together we’re creating lasting change. Our volunteer-led community impact process will move forward in the coming months thanks to everyone who supports our mission.”

A team of 30 volunteers review program effectiveness in order to invest United Way funds among programs that are having the greatest impact on advancing the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community.

“Our thanks goes out to the very generous supporters of United Way across the Siouxland community,” said Jeff and Pam. “This is a great reminder that great things happen when We Are United!”

For more information about United Way of Siouxland, you can call 712-255-3551 or visit the United Way of Siouxland’s website.