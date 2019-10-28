United Way of Siouxland prepares for new fundraising campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Few Siouxland agencies are able to make the kind of impact the United Way of Siouxland makes each year.

The United Way of Siouxland is starting their next fundraising campaign with the theme of “Change the Game”. They have a goal to raise more than $3.46 million. The early bird deadline for campaigns to turn in material is Friday, November 1.

The group believes that supporting the community through health, educations, and financial stability of the people.

Last year, the United Way of Siouxland went to 82 programs.

To learn more about the United Way of Siouxland’s 2019-2020 campaign, call them at 712-255-3551 or click here. https://www.unitedwaysiouxland.com/

Aaron Beutler was in the KCAU 9 Studio to explain why being part of the United Way’s annual campaign is so important.