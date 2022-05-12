SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The United Way of Siouxland is making some changes.

The local agency that provides funding to dozens of local non-profits is moving away from its partner grant program.

President Heather Hennings explained how the new model will work.

“We will be working with the community over the next year to set goals for Siouxland based upon local data and then any local non-profit organization that’s working to meet those goals or willing to change what they’re doing to help serve our community in specific ways, can apply for United Way funding,” said Hennings.

Officials said right now, 31 local programs are invited to apply through the new “Community Impact” process.