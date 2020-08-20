United Way of Siouxland kicks off yearly campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The United United Way of Siouxland launched their 2020-21 campaign Thursday morning.

The campaign is aimed to continue raising money for the Siouxland community.

United Way says all the donations go directly to Siouxland programs and services.

They also said that it’s the communit’s continued support that makes it possible to help as much as they did, especially when the coronavirus impacted our community.

“Prior to the kickoff, we had a number of us that had been calling out doing invites and doing things with a number of business partners that we have. And we have all been really impressed. Everybody has really been so positive and glad that we are still moving forward. And everyone recognizes that there is still a need, if not more than ever, here in Siouxland” campaign co-chair Jeff Lapke said.

Several businesses were also honored at the event for their support of the United Way. Below is the list of those honored.

2020 Major Business of the Year: Security National Bank

2020 Medium Business of the Year: Henjes, Conner & Williams, P.C .

. 2020 Small Business of the Year: Heritage Bank N.A.

2020 Most Improved Campaign of the Year: Gelita USA, Inc.

2020 Best New Campaign of the Year: Sterling

To learn more or get involved, click here or call 712-255-3551.