SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City organization continues its work to help small businesses get through the COVID-19 crisis.

The United Way of Siouxland kicked off the “Save Small Business” program Monday.

It gives $5,000 grants to Siouxland businesses with up to 20 employees.

People can apply online with the grants being awarded weekly as long as funds remain available.

Business owners just need to click here to apply.