United Way of Siouxland kicks off 100 year celebration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders gathered at Pearl Street Park Wednesday afternoon to celebrate United Way of Siouxland’s 100 year anniversary.

Members joined a handful of special guests in reflecting on the impact the organization has made on the community.

“We are just so excited and so thankful for the organizations and people that have stepped up to help us celebrate this amazing milestone, and we are seriously excited about this year and the decade to come,” said United Way of Siouxland President Heather Hennings.

United Way also announced their new “Get on the Bus” campaign that they hope will inspire more Siouxlanders to make a difference in their community.

United Way of Siouxland was incorporated on October 20, 1921 as The Federation of Charities and Social Agencies of Sioux City to raise funds for 15 Sioux City agencies. The first year’s campaign raised over $125,000.