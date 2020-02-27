United Way of Siouxland is calling for more volunteers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland organization is hoping to encourage young people to join non-profits and help those charities continue to help the community.

The United Way of Siouxland held their annual ‘Get on board’ event Wednesday.

Members of non-profits Board of Directors held a panel informing Siouxlanders about board openings and explaining how to be a member and help local non-profits.

The event helps more than just those interested in being a member of a board.

“We have heard from the non-profits that they’ve also gotten new volunteers or board members through, but they also like getting their mission out to those they may not see on a regular basis,” Brandie Wendham, United Way of Siouxland Young Leaders shared.

The United Way of Siouxland will be holding their lunch with leaders event in April.