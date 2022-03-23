SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Volunteers are an integral part of any nonprofit and volunteering to be a leader can be intimidating.

The United Way of Siouxland held an event for their young leaders’ group to coach them on being leaders in local nonprofits, specifically how volunteering to be on boards can make a big impact in organizations.

“Because you want those different perspectives and everybody has a different time period in their life where they can offer different things and its great to have young leaders get involved and have that new growth and kind of those entrepreneurial skills as well to help the organization,”

The United Way of Siouxland Young Leaders Society has more than 400 participating members.