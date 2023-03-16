SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local business leaders are celebrating another successful United Way campaign.

United Way of Siouxland and its volunteers helped raise funds supporting over 54 local programs. The exact dollar total from the 2022-23 campaign won’t be announced for a few weeks. United Way supports over 31,000 services in seven Siouxland counties.

“You know it’s huge for our community to recognize the power that we have by coming together through organizations like the United Way. When we all aim ourselves in the same direction we can really make a big positive change happen,” said Heather Hennings, United Way of Siouxland President.

Chris and Joy Bogenrief served as campaign chairs for the year’s fundraising efforts.