United Way of Siouxland announces speaker for 20th annual Women’s Power Lunch

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A teacher, author, and founder of the Freedom Writers Foundation will soon be making an appearance in Siouxland.

The United Way of Siouxland announces their speaker for the 20th annual Women’s Power Lunch is Erin Gruwell.

She founded the Freedom Writers Foundation, where she currently works with educators on how to implement innovative lesson plans into their own classrooms.

The United Way’s Power Lunch helps supports scholarships for students of single parents.

“It’s the 20th anniversary, so we really wanted to bring someone in that really supports our mission and Erin fits perfectly with everything that she does. I actually watched the movie again [Monday] night because I haven’t seen it for a long time and it really got me reinspired, her story is so great,” said Angie Van Otterloo, Central Bank.

This year’s Women’s Power Lunch will be April 22 at the Marriot Center.

Last year’s event had more than 1,200 people that attended.