SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The United Way of Siouxland has announced that their annual campaign has raised over $3.2 million.

The United Way said in a release that with the help of thousands of supporters, the United Way was able to raise $3,215,000, an increase over last year’s $3.2 million.

United Way of Siouxland’s Campaign Total for 2021 – 2022

“It has been an honor for us to serve as the 2021-2022 Campaign Chairs for United Way of Siouxland during their 100th anniversary,” said Chad Jensen, Kellee Kriese, and Paul Connor, Tyson Fresh Meats. “In the last 100 years, Siouxlanders have donated over $135 million to United Way of Siouxland. Because of people looking out for one another, these donations have made a monumental impact on our community.”

This year’s annual campaign aims at ensuring critical programming and effective community initiatives will be able to move forward with continued success. United Way of Siouxland said they are dedicated to trying to solve critical issues, investing in accountable programming, and leveraging the collective power of Siouxland.

In the release, it is stated that 100% of contributions made to the United Way of Siouxland will be staying in Siouxland.

“For a century United Way of Siouxland has created solutions to build a stronger Siouxland. Every year, we see the overwhelming support of people from across our area to allow these vital programs to continue,” said Heather Hennings, United Way of Siouxland President. “This year for our 100th anniversary, we asked for everyone to ‘Get on the Bus.’ We asked for people to help us drive the change toward a brighter future. We are so thankful for the generosity of the individuals and businesses who support our community.”

“Every day, Siouxlanders benefit from over 64 local programs supported by United Way, and together we’re creating lasting change,” continued Hennings. “Our volunteer-led community impact process will move forward in the coming months thanks to everyone who supports our mission.”

The accountability of United Way’s Community Impact process is vital to the organization’s ability to positively impact Siouxland. A team of 30-plus volunteers review program effectiveness to invest United Way funds among programs that are having the greatest impact on advancing the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community.

For more information about United Way of Siouxland, call 712.255.3551 or visit their website.