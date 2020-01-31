United Way of Siouxland and Center for Siouxland partnering for free tax preparation program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – United Way of Siouxland in partnering with Center for Siouxland to lead a campaign that assists low to moderate-income working residents with tax preparation.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is a free tax preparation campaign eligible for those that earned $56,000 or less in 2019 will start on Saturday.

Last year, more than 1,800 qualifying households received help filing their taxes through the program that resulted in over $2.2 million coming back into the community in the form of tax refund dollars.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a federal tax benefit to help low to moderate-income individuals and families receive a refund or lower the amount of federal income taxes owed.

In 2019, more than $747,000 in EITC dollars were claimed by the individuals and families served by the program as part of their total federal income tax refund.

Prior to the VITA campaign, these credits were often gone unclaimed.

“Each year we are seeing this initiative grow and more people are taking advantage of the opportunity offered to them through this program,” said Terrie Binneboese, Vice President and Director of Community Impact at United Way. “This means more families in Siouxland are able to keep more of the money they earn each year to help them become more financially stable.”

Binneboese also said that the average Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of the individuals helped last year was just under $22,000.

The free tax preparation sites will be available during the workweek by making an appointment:

Center for Siouxland: 715 Douglas St., Sioux City, Iowa 51101; 712-252-1861 ext. 11; Monday-Friday (Daytime/Evenings)

Mary J. Treglia Community House: 900 Jennings St., Sioux City, Iowa 51105; Evenings

Le Mars – WITCC Campus: 25 5th Ave. NW, Le Mars, Iowa 51031

To make an appointment with any of the tax preparation sites, get a full list of Saturday dates and locations, or see if you are qualified, call Center for Siouxland at 712-252-1861 ext. 11

For more information on the VITA program, click here.