United Way of Siouxland 20th Annual Women’s Power Lunch canceled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The United Way of Siouxland’s Women’s Power Lunch has been canceled for 2020.
Ticket holders will be notified regarding refund options.
According to a release, United Way of Siouxland announced the lunch has been canceled due to the ongoing circumstances.
The event will be moved to April 21, 2021, at the Marriott Center starting at 11 a.m. and will invite the same keynote speaker scheduled for this year’s lunch: Erin Gruwell.
Tickets for next year will go on sale in January 2021.
