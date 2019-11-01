United Sports Academy to host Brett Favre as guest speaker at leadership presentation

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. – The United Sports Academy is excited to announce they will be welcoming former NFL Hall of Famer, Brett Favre, as their speaker at a leadership presentation at the CNOS Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

The event is open to the public with limited tickets available for $40 per person.

Favre’s presentation will be focusing on leadership in sports, business, and all aspects of life which makes this event one for everyone to enjoy.

The event will also include a question and answer session with Favre as well as opportunities to bid on signed memorabilia.

Tickets for the event will go on sale November 8 starting at 10:00 a.m. online at usportsacad.com or in-person at the United Sports Academy / CNOS Fieldhouse during select ticket sale times. You can check for those in-person ticket sales times here.

Brett Favre spent the majority of his 20-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, but also played for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings.

Favre is highly decorated with eleven Pro Bowl invitations, three consecutive NFL MVP awards, a Super Bowl Championship, and multiple NFL records. He was the first NFL quarterback to pass for 500 touchdowns, throw for 70,000 yards, completed 6,000 passes, and attempt 10,000 passes.

“We are honored to have Brett Favre as our speaker for our leadership presentation. We are always looking for ways to utilize our facility as a means to serve our community, and this event will be one the public will not want to miss. Whether you are a football fan or not, Brett Favre will be able to provide valuable insight on leadership on and off the field which will be beneficial to people of all ages,” Shane Tritz, Executive Director of the United Sports Academy said.

The United Sports Academy serves the Siouxland community by offering youth sporting opportunities, including club teams, camps, tournaments, and lessons. The organization aims to provide more than just elite training for their athletes by offering memorable experiences, like this event, that will enhance learning and provide value for life beyond sports.

The United Sports Academy is a 56,000 square foot multi-sport training and competition facility that can be converted into four college basketball/volleyball courts, eight youth basketball/volleyball courts or four pickleball courts. It also features a health club and performance training center.

The United Sports Academy is located in the CNOS Fieldhouse at 300 Centennial Drive, Suite 170, North Sioux City, South Dakota.

For more information about the United Sports Academy, click here.