United Sports Academy receives new upgrade to help Siouxland sluggers

NORTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — United Sports Academy got an upgrade that will help out local sluggers.

Work on the turf and batting cage area in the United Sports Academy began in December and just a few short months later, the facility is being used by area teams, like the USD softball team.

Operators said it gives Siouxland athletes a leg up in winter training.

“We wanted to bring a space that, again, that people can train in, people can get better in and we can compete against the Des Moines’, we can compete against the Omaha’s, we can compete against the Sioux Falls area. We really didn’t have those spaces, we now have some of the spaces here in the Siouxland area,” said Ben Oberle of United Sports Academy.

The addition bring the total to 7,500 sq. feet of indoor sports space to the facility.