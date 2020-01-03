United Sports Academy prepares to have Brett Favre speak at leadership presentation

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – The United Sports Academy is preparing to welcome former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer, Brett Favre, as their speaker at a leadership presentation at the CNOS Fieldhouse on January 11 at 2 p.m.

The United Sports Academy staff has been preparing over the last few months to welcome one of the biggest names in football as their guest speaker.

Brett Favre’s Leadership Presentation will be the largest event so far to be held in the CNOS Fieldhouse.

The staff is working hard to ensure that everything is ready to go from security to video screens to parking with a recognizable guest coming to the facility.

Favre’s presentation will focus on leadership in sports, business, all aspects of life, and one for everybody to enjoy.

“We are honored to have Brett Favre as our speaker for this once-in-a-lifetime leadership presentation,” said Shane Tritz, Executive Director of the United Sports Academy. “Brett Favre is a world-class athlete, so this needs to be a world-class event. We look forward to filling up the CNOS Fieldhouse with guests who will hear from an unbelievable athlete and exceptional leader both on and off the field.”

The presentation will include a question and answer session with Favre as well as opportunities to bid on signed memorabilia.

The event is open to the public with general admission tickets selling at $40 per person and tickets can be purchased at their website.

If tickets are still available, they can also be purchased at the door before the event begins.

The doors will open at 1 p.m. on January 11 at the CNOS Fieldhouse, 300 Centennial Drive in North Sioux City.

Brett Favre spent the majority of his 20-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers but also playing for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings.

Favre is not only charismatic but highly decorated with eleven Pro Bowl invitations, three consecutive NFL MVP Awards, one Super Bowl Championship, and multiple NFL records.

He was the first NFL quarterback to pass 500 touchdowns, throw for 70,000 yards, completed 6,000 passes, and attempted 10,000 passes.

The United Sports Academy is a 56,000 square-foot multi-sport training and competition facility that can be converted to four college basketball/volleyball courts, eight youth basketball/volleyball courts or four pickleball courts.

The facility also features a health club and performance training center.

For more information about the United Sports Academy, visit their website.