United Sports Academy partners with ice cream giant to add new family lounge

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The United Sports Academy has gained a sweet partner in terms of creating an even sweeter atmosphere for the recreation center.

According to a release, The United Sports Academy and Wells Enterprises, Inc, an ice cream manufacturer based out of Le Mars, have partnered up to create a new area for athletes, coaches, and parents to gather inside the United Sports Academy, called the Wells Family Lounge.

The lounge will come equipped with high-top tables, bar stools, charging stations, and multiple televisions for those who come to the facility.

“Wells is very excited to expand our partnerships in the Siouxland area with the establishment of the new Wells Family Lounge located within the United Sports Academy. At Wells, we are committed to investing into our communities and our employees while living our purpose to Bring Joy to Everyday Life, and we view this new partnership to be a great representation of that purpose,” said Adam Baumgartner, Vice President of Demand Operations at Wells Enterprises, Inc.

“This is a great addition for our United families. Whether it be at practices or tournaments, this space will be a great amenity to offer the hundreds of members who enter our facility every day. We are grateful for the support of Wells Enterprises,” states United Executive Director Shane Tritz.

The United Sports Academy, which opened two years ago, is located on 300 Centennial Drive in North Sioux City.