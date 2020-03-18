NORTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The United Sports Academy is closed through March 31 in an effort to slow down the coronavirus spread.

The organization said all of the scheduled activities and events through the end of the month are canceled.

In consideration of recent developments and recommendations about the COVID 19 Coronavirus, the United Sports Academy believes one of the best ways to help slow the spread of the virus is by social distancing. The United Sports Academy is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all of their athletes, families, staff and community members. From United Sports Academy

Previously, the organization announced that it suspended all of the events and activities between March 16 and March 22.

The United Sports Academy said it will continuously monitor the coronavirus situation and provide updates as COVID-19 evolves.