SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A busy parking ramp will be getting some much-needed repairs soon.

Council members approved the improvements needed at the United Center Parking Ramp Monday night.

City engineers estimate the project will cost approximately $312,000. The city does have a fund for these types of projects, however.

Council member Dan Moore said these repairs are long overdue.

“It’s time to do so, there are needed repairs, maintenance items and so we’re going to do it all at once. It’s used a lot, I mean that’s used by the United Center residences and it’s a very important part or component of the United Center,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

The city wil begin taking bids next week with the repairs expected to be complete by this August.