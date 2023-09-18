SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thousands of United Auto Worker union members nationwide have walked out on the job at 3 plants for some of the largest automobile manufacturers. This has left some Sioux City dealerships wondering what’s in store for the future of their car inventory.

“Before the pandemic, we stocked somewhere between 120 and 150 used cars and right before the pandemic started we had 285 new cars on the ground. During the pandemic, we probably had somewhere between 80 and 90 used cars and maybe five new cars on the lot consistently. Now we’re back up to, you know, 100-110 used cars and 65 new cars on the ground sitting out there now and another 73 coming in,” Knoepfler Chevrolet Sales Manager Mike McVay said.

Dealerships like Sioux city’s Knoepfler Chevrolet are starting to rebound their inventory after the pandemic. Although the UAW strike has entered its fourth day, folks like McVay aren’t concerned yet.

“As far as the strike, right now its not affected us. Eventually it will affect us, first noticeable in parts supply for our parts department and our repair shop, and then eventually it will affect new cars as far as production,” McVay said.

Local mechanics are already feeling the pinch with car part shortages, but an ongoing strike would make matters worse.

“At this time, we haven’t really felt the effects of this strike yet but if it keeps going, if it continues. The problems could be worse. Right now we have issues, sometimes three to five days to get parts from the dealerships and I can only imagine it would get worse if the strike is prolonged,” Mac’s Auto Repair Owner John Clancy said.

That’s especially when the used car market is yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

“The market has dropped back down, but it’s still a really tough situation to get used cars because prior to covid there were all kinds of rental cars and all kinds of new cars being produced that were readily available to get,” McVay said.

According to the Anderson Economic Group’s Estimates, if all UAW workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis strike for ten days, it would cost the U.S. economy $5 billion.