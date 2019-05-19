Unique store opens at Southern Hills Mall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new store opened Saturday in the Southern Hills Mall with a very unique concept in retail shopping.

The store is called ‘It’s $5’. They purchase truckloads of overstocked products from online retailers. Then, the product is put in bins and sold for (you guessed it) 5 dollars on Saturday and Sunday.

The prices then go down as the week goes on, until Friday, when the store is re-stocked to start over again on Saturday.

Providing a completely new way of shopping for Siouxlanders.