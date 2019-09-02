Union workers celebrate Labor Day

Hundreds of people were there on Monday enjoying free food, raffles and the relaxing day off work.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many people all over Siouxland were enjoying the day off, including many union members. On Monday, the Western Iowa Labor Federation hosted an annual picnic.

Hundreds of people were there on Monday enjoying free food, raffles and the relaxing day off work. Labor Day means a lot to the many celebrating.

“The right to come together collectively bargain with your employer is crucial it improves safety issues wages working conditions all across the board,” said Scott Punteney, the president of the Iowa Federation.

Unions have been around since the 1880s and the president of the Western Iowa Federation said today they are just as important.

“In the state of Iowa and on a national level workers have been getting screwed for a long time and it’s been getting worse and it’s time that we rise up and we fight back and that’s what we do,” said Punteney.

Government leaders and political hopefuls came to the picnic to help feed those often described as the working class and to share what they hope to see in the future.

“The unions are the last organized force in America for the working family and they are shrinking if there is anyone we need today we need them to be up there fighting for us,” said Joe Sestak, a presidential candidate.

It’s that fight that has people like Fatia Esobar celebrated Monday. She said she is very grateful she’s in a union.

“I get really good benefits and make wages how they are supposed to be and I just like helping out,” said Esobar.

Hundreds of Siouxlanders from hundreds of unions celebrating the accomplishments they have already made.

“We’ve got carpenters, electricians operator engineers, plumbers, costal workers letter carriers,” said Punteney.

“I’m sure that wherever we go and we need help we already know them and we are all here,” said Esobar.

They even had a raffle at the picnic where five lucky kids received brand new bikes.