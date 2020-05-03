Union Pacific laying off staff because of the coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb. Union Pacific Corp. reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A company representative says Union Pacific Corp. is furloughing most of the staff at its facility in North Little Rock that repairs the railroad’s locomotives after seeing a substantial drop in business volume because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristen South is the Nebraska-based railroad’s senior director for corporate communications and media relations.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that she declined to specify how many people were laid off but said employees on Thursday started receiving notifications regarding the Jenks Locomotive Facility’s temporary closure.

South added that the company will reevaluate fiscal conditions during the week of May 18 to determine if the facility can resume operations June 1.