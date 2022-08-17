ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam that claims to be from their department.

According to a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office have received multiple reports of scam phone calls, claiming to be the Union County Sheriff’s Office, asking individuals for personal information, and claiming they have warrants that need to be paid over the phone.

According to the post, the current phone number being used is 605-340-0082 with a voicemail attached to the number claims to be the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office has stated the number is not associated with them and would never call residents requesting payments over the phone.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to contact their office at 605-356-2679 if they have received a call that seems suspicious.