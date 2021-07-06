Union County, S.D. chooses new emergency alert system

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — Union County, South Dakota, will have a new emergency alert system to notify residents of any emergencies.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County residents can receive notifications from Hyper-Reach via land line, cell, email, and TTY.

Folks can receive alerts such as weather watches and warnings, 911 outages, child abductions, and civil danger and emergency warnings.

Residents can sign up for alerts through Hyper-Reach here. Cell phone users can download the app on Android or Apple devices.