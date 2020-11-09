Union County Courthouse experiencing staff shortage due to COVID-19

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Due to the rising rate of COVID-19 cases inside the Union County Courthouse, the courthouse announced they are not fully staffed at this time.

According to a release, several employees are now quarantining at home and are not present in the courthouse, which could result in a slowdown of services provided by the offices in the Union County Courthouse.

The courthouse will remain open, but Union County is requesting that the public be fully aware that due to a limited number of remaining employees, services will undoubtedly be delayed and ask for the public’s cooperation and patience during this time.

During this period of limited employees, Union County requests that only high priority and time sensitive items of business be conducted at the Union County Courthouse.

You can call the county offices that you need to conduct business with before you arrive at the Union County Courthouse. The staff from that office will determine the safest and best possible way for you to receive the services that you require.

Department phone numbers can be found at the Union County Courthouse website.

