Union County Courthouse enforcing COVID-19 restrictions

Union County, S.D. (KCAU) – On Wednesday, Union County has adjusted its operations at the Union County Courthouse due to COVID-19.

According to officials, the courthouse will only be able to be entered through the northeast door starting Wednesday, which is accessible through the north parking lot, near the sheriff’s office. At this door, an attendant will ask questions about recent health and take temperatures of employees and members of the public who enter the courthouse.

Alongside the changes made to entry of the courthouse, Union County recommends masks to be worn in all public areas of the courthouse.

If anyone shows symptoms of coronavirus, they may be further screened. Arrangements for their business at the courthouse will be made to be completed another way.

If overcrowding takes place in the public areas inside the courthouse, alternatives (such as appointments) will be considered and possibly established to enforce social distancing.

To reduce the transmission of coronavirus, Union County continues to ask that all individuals and businesses in Union County familiarize themselves with the published precautions from the South Dakota Department of Health and the United States Center for Disease Control.