Union County authorities investigating the discovery of a man’s body

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – South Dakota authorities are investigating the shocking discovery of a body. A man’s body was found north of Jefferson, South Dakota on Wednesday in a ditch along 480th Avenue, just off of Interstate 29. Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges tells us his office received a call about the discovery around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

We’re told 2 men clearing brush from that same ditch discovered the body of an elderly man. It was determined by first responders that the man was deceased. Limoges tells us authorities believe they know the man’s identity, but until that is confirmed authorities are not commenting other than to say they do not suspect foul play at this time. Authorities are not saying if the body was burned. He says more details will be released after a pathologists report is finalized.