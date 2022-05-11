SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — He’s best known as president at the University of Northern Iowa but Mark Nook also welcomes the moniker “Siouxlander”.

A Holstein, Iowa native, Nook was on board when the UNI coaches caravan pulled into Sioux City Wednesday night.

Coaches and athletes drew top billing but President Nook also addressed the university’s situation post-COVID.

Unlike most universities, he said UNI maintained about 80% face-to-face classes but social distancing did impact another area of college life.

“Didn’t have a lot of our student organizations going, a lot of engagement and interaction. That has started to come back, we’ve seen students coming out whether it’s to athletic events, getting involved in student organizations, those sorts of things. So, it is pretty much back to the way it was pre-pandemic. Which is really good news cause we got commencement this weekend. Great to see the students and their families on campus,” said Nook.

Nook praised the university’s athletic programs that won two MVC titles this year.

He said increasing enrollment remains a focus at UNI.