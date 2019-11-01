Unexpected turn in lifting pit bull ban

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The battle over pit bulls in Sioux City is taking an unexpected turn.

City council today deferring a scheduled third reading of an ordinance repealing a pit bull ban.

That final vote was expected to happen at next Monday’s city council meeting.

Instead, the council will now hear the first reading of revisions to the city’s animal control code.

First and second readings of the ordinance reversing the city’s pit bull ban were approved during heated council meetings earlier this month.

A city press release did not specify when a final vote on the ban reversal would be taken.