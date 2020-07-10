Unemployment claims increase in Siouxland

(KCAU) – Across the U.S., another 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

Here in Siouxland, new unemployment claims increased by nearly 3,000 according to Iowa Work Force Development.

Nebraska saw a surge in new claims as well with more than 6,000 people filing claims for the first time.

South Dakota reported an increase too. Around 150 more people filed for unemployment compared to the previous week.

All three states report a drop in continued claims for unemployment as many people lost benefits if their workplace re-opened but they refused to return.

