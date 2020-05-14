Unemployment claims in Iowa more than double those in Nebraska over past week

A woman looks at signs at a store closed due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(AP) — More than 16,700 Iowans filed unemployment claims last week in the wake of efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

A report released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed 16,735 new claims filed between May 3 and May 9. That was drop from the previous week, when nearly 25,000 Iowans filed unemployment claims.

The new report came in the same week the state began to allow the reopening of some businesses that had been closed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Nationally, nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

In Nebraska, the number of residents filing new unemployment claims appears to be stabilizing but is still far higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Labor says Nebraska state officials received 6,408 new jobless claims during the week that ended March 9. Last week, the state reported 6,418 claims.

The number of claims surged to a record 26,788 in early April and has slowly trended downward since.

Unemployment in Nebraska and nationally has surged as state governments imposed social distancing restrictions to try to keep the coronavirus from spreading and overwhelming local hospitals.

