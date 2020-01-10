Understanding Woodbury County Jails overpopulation problem

As early as March voters could be asked to approve 50 million dollars for the construction of a new county jail.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –With each week that passes, Woodbury County is closer to asking voters to approve bonds to pay for the construction of a new law enforcement center.

It’s a large expense, but those responsible for putting criminals behind bars, tell us overcrowding and the physical deterioration of the current facility, make it a necessity.

“I think it’s a good idea to expand just because I know Sioux City is growing at a pretty quick rate, so I know they are going to need that more space as more people are starting to inhabit the city,” said Denisse Camarena, who lives in Sioux City.

Woodbury County’s jail has been around for 30 years but now deputies say it’s just too small and they have to make tough decisions every time they incarcerate someone.

“I have no doubt saying that 95 percent of the people I have in this facility needs to be here. They are on a serious enough charge that they need to be incarcerated, one while they wait to go to trial, or two they wait to go to prison,” said Cheif Deputy Tony Wingert.

“That doesn’t surprise me. I feel like that is probably true that there is that many, so I do really feel that the new jail is needed,” said Louis Mathey, who lives in Sioux City.

In Woodbury County, both the police and deputies consider numerous factors when deciding if they’re going to take someone to jail.

“You may have a kid with a small amount of marijuana and instead of arresting him, he is getting a citation to show up for court. He would be bonded out anyway released on his own recognizance, but that’s a 24 hour where he is in our facility, and it deletes our reserves, our manpower,” said Wingert.

If the new jail were to be built, Wingert said it would give them more flexibility to decide who poses a risk to the community.

“Someone who is borderline, if they should be in jail or not, there is no question they would be in jail. That’s where sometimes I lose sleep, is someone is out awaiting trial if we had 10 more beds, maybe they would be here awaiting trial or they would have to post bond to get out. That would be the problem a new jail would take care of,” said Wingert.

“I would say, yes, for the safety of our citizens, I feel it is necessary,” said Mathey.

Chief Deputy Wingert also makes it clear that jailers would not put people who are a serious threat back into the street. If jail space doesn’t exist, those inmates would be relocated to other county jails in the region at a cost.